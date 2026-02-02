Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian drone strike on bus carrying miners in Ukraine kills 15

A handout photo showing the site of a Russian strike on a civilian bus transporting miners in Ternivka, Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.

PHOTO: EPA

KYIV - Fifteen people were killed and seven wounded after a Russian drone struck a bus carrying miners in Ukraine's south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, energy firm DTEK and government officials said on Feb 1.

The attack came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a

second round of US-brokered trilateral talks

between Ukraine and Russia would take place next week.

DTEK said in a statement that Russian forces had carried out a "massive terrorist attack" on a company mine in the region, and that all the dead and wounded were its employees returning from a shift.

"Today, the enemy carried out a cynical and targeted attack on energy sector workers in the Dnipropetrovsk region," energy minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram app.

Several hurt in strike on maternity hospital, officials say

Police said the attack took place in the city of Terenivka. Footage posted by the State Emergencies Service showed a charred bus with shattered windows that had veered off the road.

Earlier on Feb 1, regional officials said at least nine had been wounded in Russian strikes on a maternity hospital and a residential building in the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Feb 1’s strikes also follow remarks by Mr Zelensky earlier in the day that Russia - which said it had agreed to stop attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure until Feb 1 - was still targeting logistics in Ukraine. REUTERS

