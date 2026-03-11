Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv kills two, officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

March 11 - A Russian drone hit a civilian business in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, killing two people and injuring five, local officials said.

"Unfortunately, there is preliminary information about two people killed," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that according to preliminary information all of the wounded were in serious condition and were receiving necessary assistance.

He added that the attack caused a fire at the business.

Kharkiv, located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, withstood early advances by Russian forces after their full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has since been a frequent target of Russian air attacks. REUTERS

See more on

Ukraine

People

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.