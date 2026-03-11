Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv kills two, officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

March 11 - A Russian drone hit a civilian business in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, killing two people and injuring five, local officials said.

"Unfortunately, there is preliminary information about two people killed," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that according to preliminary information all of the wounded were in serious condition and were receiving necessary assistance.

He added that the attack caused a fire at the business.

Kharkiv, located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, withstood early advances by Russian forces after their full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has since been a frequent target of Russian air attacks. REUTERS