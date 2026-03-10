Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian drone injures six by apartment block in Ukraine's Kharkiv

March 9 - A Russian drone struck an area near a high-rise apartment building on Monday in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, injuring six people, smashing windows and setting cars ablaze, the city's mayor said.

Ihor Terekhov said a small child was among the injured.

Kharkiv, located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, withstood early advances by Russian forces after their full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has since been a frequent target of Russian air attacks.

Separately, Russian shelling of the southeastern city of Dnipro injured seven people, regional Governor Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram. Ganzha posted photos online showing rubble in streets and damaged building facades. REUTERS

