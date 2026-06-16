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Russian drone hits zoo in Ukraine's Kharkiv, kills animals

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June 15 - A Russian drone struck enclosures at the zoo in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv on Monday, killing rabbits and inflicting stress on other animals, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors in Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast said the drone hit an area described as a vivarium in which hundreds of rabbits, Guinea pigs, rats and mice were housed. A statement on Telegram said 10 rabbits were killed and 15 injured.

The statement said an elephant was suffering from stress after the strike damaged the outside of its adjacent enclosure.

There were no casualties among staff or visitors.

An "eco park" outside Kharkiv came under a Russian attack earlier this year and staff said at the time that several birds had been killed.

Kharkiv, about 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the more than four-year-long war. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.