Russian drone hits empty passenger train in Ukraine's south, deputy PM says

March 4 - A Russian drone hit an empty passenger train in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region early on Wednesday, injuring a railway worker, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.

He added that there was also an attempted Russian drone attack on a train operating between the eastern-central city of Dnipro and Kovel in the northwest late on Tuesday, but it was stopped by railway workers and the drone hit a few metres away from the locomotive.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian national railways, said that Russia had intensified drone attacks on railway infrastructure, and that rolling stock was among the main targets.

It reported that 18 strikes had been recorded since the start of March, damaging 41 facilities.

Locomotives, freight cars and specialised equipment used to repair infrastructure have also been targeted, the operator said, and railway depots and bridges had also come under attack this month.

A Russian drone attack on a commuter train in Dnipropetrovsk region killed one person and wounded seven more people on Monday. REUTERS