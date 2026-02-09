Russian drone attacks on Ukraine kill three, including mother and child

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feb 9 - Russian overnight drone attacks killed at least three people, including a mother and her 10-year-old son in Ukraine's east and south, regional officials and prosecutors said on Monday.

The boy and his mother were killed in the attack on a residential area of the town of Bohodukhiv in the eastern Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Six people were hurt in the attack on the region, which has been a frequent target of attacks in the nearly four-year war that started with Russian invasion in 2022, it added.

A "massive" Russian drone attack on the southern port city of Odesa killed one and injured two others, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Residential infrastructure and a gas pipeline were also damaged, Kiper added on the Telegram messaging app.

Nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a drone attack in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor, Oleksandr Hanzha, said.

The attack caused a fire in a three-storey building, destroying the roof, he added. REUTERS