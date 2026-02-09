Russian drone attacks on Ukraine kill four, including mother and child

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV, Feb 9 - Russian overnight drone attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people, including a mother and her 10-year-old son, and knocked out power for tens of thousands of people, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The boy and his mother were killed in the attack on a residential area in the town of Bohodukhiv in the eastern Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor's office said.

It said six people had been hurt in the attack on the region, which has been a frequent target of attacks in the nearly four-year war that started with Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia had launched 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones against Ukraine overnight. Of these, 116 drones were shot down or neutralised and some missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets, it said.

The attacks on Ukraine have continued despite ongoing U.S.-brokered peace talks with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Trump administration wants Moscow and Kyiv to find a solution on how to end the war before the summer.

A "massive" Russian drone attack on the southern port city of Odesa killed one and injured two others, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Residential infrastructure and a gas pipeline were also damaged, Kiper added on the Telegram messaging app.

'PEOPLE WERE ASLEEP'

A drone attack in the northern Chernihiv region killed a 71-year-old man and injured at least four others, its governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said.

"People were asleep," Chaus said, adding that the attack had destroyed some buildings completely and damaged others.

Nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, were also injured in a drone attack in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor, Oleksandr Hanzha, said.

Russia damaged a high-voltage substation near the city of Novovolynsk in the western Volyn region that borders NATO member Poland, local mayor Borys Karpus said, leaving more than 80,000 consumers without power.

Critical infrastructure in the city is now running off generators as workers try to restore electricity supplies, he said.

Since autumn 2025, Moscow has intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid and other energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heating in freezing temperatures.

There were also new attacks overnight on railway infrastructure in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Ukrainian National Railways said. REUTERS