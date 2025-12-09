Russian drone attacks cut power in Sumy in northern Ukraine
Dec 9 - Russian drones attacked the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy late on Monday in the second major strike on the city in 24 hours, triggering a power outage, the regional governor said.
"In the space of half an hour, the Russians launched more than 10 drone strikes on the city," Governor Oleh Hryhorov wrote on Telegram. "There is no electricity in Sumy. Some critical infrastructure is operating on reserve power sources."
Hryhorov said officials were checking for casualties and that power would be restored as soon as it was safe for crews to do so.
Sumy, a city of around 250,000 before war broke out in February 2022, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.
Earlier on Monday, Hryhorov said, Russian drones struck an apartment block in the city, injuring seven people.
Russian attacks on Ukraine have for months focused on energy targets in the run-up to winter. REUTERS