Dec 9 - Russian drones attacked the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy late on Monday in ‍the ​second major strike on ‍the city in 24 hours, triggering a power outage, ​the ​regional governor said.

"In the space of half an hour, the Russians launched more than ‍10 drone strikes on the city," Governor Oleh ​Hryhorov wrote on ⁠Telegram. "There is no electricity in Sumy. Some critical infrastructure is operating on reserve power sources."

Hryhorov said officials were ​checking for casualties and that power would be restored ‌as soon as ​it was safe for crews to do so.

Sumy, a city of around 250,000 before war broke out in February 2022, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Earlier on Monday, ‍Hryhorov said, Russian drones struck an apartment ​block in the city, injuring seven people.

Russian attacks on ​Ukraine have for months focused ‌on energy targets in the run-up to winter. REUTERS