Russian drone attack on Ukrainian port damages Panama-flagged vessel, officials say

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April 14 - Russian drones attacked Ukraine's Izmail port in the southern Odesa region overnight, damaging a civilian Panama-flagged vessel, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Several strikes were recorded across the port area, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said, adding that separate infrastructure elements and equipment were also damaged.

"The enemy is once again deliberately striking critical infrastructure and logistics in the Odesa region," Kuleba said on the Telegram messaging app.

One of the strikes caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished, he said.

Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said the port continued to operate.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that a berth and a barge were damaged at the port, while a building housing a workshop was destroyed by the strikes. Two passenger buses and seven cars were also destroyed, he added.

Six private buildings also came under attack, with their roofs damaged. An ambulance was also damaged, Kiper said, adding that no one was hurt in the attack.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched four missiles and 129 drones at the country since Monday evening. The air defence units downed or neutralised one missile and 114 drones, it added.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's maritime export routes during the four-year-old war, striking ports vital to foreign trade and the wartime economy. REUTERS