Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa kills three, regional governor says

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Rescuers work at a site an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 6.

– Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa overnight on April 6 , killing three people, including a child, and damaging infrastructure, residential and administrative buildings, the regional governor said.

“Overnight, Odesa came under another heavy attack by the enemy,” Mr Oleh Kiper, Odesa regional governor, said on the Telegram app. As well as the three dead, 10 people were injured, he said.

“Residential buildings, critical infrastructure and administrative facilities were hit. There is significant damage,” Mr Kiper said.

With the war now in its fifth year, Moscow has escalated its attacks on Odesa, a key logistics hub in southern Ukraine and the country’s largest port, handling the majority of the Ukrainian grain and other maritime exports. REUTERS