Russian drone attack on Odesa wounds 10, officials say

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April 27 - An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa wounded 10 people, including two children, and damaged residential buildings, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The strikes caused the biggest damage in the central Prymorskyi district, where residential buildings, a hotel and facilities in the center of the city were damaged, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, on Telegram.

Most of the injured people were located there, Lysak said.

"It was an extremely difficult night," he said, adding that high-rise residential buildings, private homes and vehicles came under attack in two other districts.

Odesa, a major Black Sea port and a focal point for Ukrainian exports, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks during more than four years of war, which started with Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. REUTERS