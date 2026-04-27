Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian drone attack on Odesa wounds 10, officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

April 27 - An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa wounded 10 people, including two children, and damaged residential buildings, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The strikes caused the biggest damage in the central Prymorskyi district, where residential buildings, a hotel and facilities in the center of the city were damaged, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, on Telegram.

Most of the injured people were located there, Lysak said.

"It was an extremely difficult night," he said, adding that high-rise residential buildings, private homes and vehicles came under attack in two other districts.

Odesa, a major Black Sea port and a focal point for Ukrainian exports, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks during more than four years of war, which started with Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. REUTERS

See more on

Buildings

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.