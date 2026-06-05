Russian drone attack kills four in Ukraine's Kyiv region, officials say

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A man clears broken glass at an apartment building that was damaged during a night of Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Shchaslyve, outside Kyiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

June 5 - A Russian drone attack on a food factory in a region surrounding the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed four people, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

The attack caused a fire at an administrative building on the premises of the enterprise, and parts of its structure have been destroyed, the regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

"The enemy attacked a peaceful civilian food industry enterprise. People who were simply going about their work at their workplaces at the time," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Seven other people were injured in the attack and two people could still be under the rubble, Kalashnyk said.

Emergency services said the search and rescue operation continued at the site. They posted pictures of a building with a gaping hole and firefighters dousing flames.

One of the pictures showed a sign with the name of a local dairy maker, which makes baby milk food. REUTERS