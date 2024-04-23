Russian drone attack injures seven in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine that injured seven people in the Black Sea port of Odesa, two of them children, and also targeted Kyiv, the capital, Ukraine's military officials said early on Tuesday.

Several residential buildings in the city were damaged and caught fire, the governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app. At least 14 apartments were damaged, the city administration added.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched a total of 16 attack drones targeting Ukraine and two short-range Iskander ballistic missiles.

Air defence systems destroyed 15 of the drones over the regions of Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Cherkasy, the air force said on Telegram. It did not say what happened to the missiles.

All the drones Russia launched on Kyiv were destroyed, Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, said on Telegram, adding that there were no reports of damage or injuries from the attack.

Also on Telegram, Mykolaiv's governor, Vitaly Kim, said wreckage from a downed drone damaged a commercial infrastructure building. REUTERS