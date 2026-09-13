Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say

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KYIV, Sept 13 - At least five people were wounded in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Sunday morning, officials said, a day after strikes on the city killed two people.

"Residential areas were damaged in several districts of the city. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage," the head of Odesa military administration, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram.

Odesa, home to Ukraine's main port hub, has faced persistent Russian missile and drone attacks in recent months, forcing the closure of seaports crucial to Ukrainian exports.

According to officials, a Russian drone struck the city on Saturday morning, hitting an apartment building and killing two people while injuring 26.

Several other regions were also targeted in attacks in western Ukraine that continued through the night and into the morning, regional authorities said on Sunday. They did not immediately report civilian casualties. REUTERS