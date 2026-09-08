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Russian drive on Donetsk region puts Kyiv's new commanders to the test

A firefighter walks out of the burnt-out shopping mall Galaktika (Galaxy) following an overnight attack, what Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian drone strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Mariupol in the Donetsk region, a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, Sept 8 - Ukraine is bracing for months of fierce fighting over key strongholds in the eastern Donetsk region that are at the heart of Russia's war aims, in the first major test for Kyiv's incoming top general Mykhailo Drapatyi and his new commanders.

Moscow's larger forces have been inching towards the so-called "fortress belt" cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the capture of which would bring Russia closer to its goal of seizing the entire industrialised Donetsk region.

The human toll has already been high, and, despite renewed diplomatic contacts, military analysts expect Russia to intensify its offensive as winter approaches.

A visit to Kyiv at the weekend by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner revived dormant peace talks, but there has been no sign of a breakthrough. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he expected the war to continue through the winter.

The looming battle for Donetsk is shaping up to be one of the most consequential phases of the war this year. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, capturing the remainder of the region would mark a major political and military victory.

For Ukraine, holding it is critical to protecting the backbone of its eastern defences and validating a command shake-up aimed largely at halting Russia's slow but persistent advance.

Recent appointments under the reform-minded Drapatyi, 43, who replaced Oleksandr Syrskyi in July, have put respected and proven commanders in charge of defending the region.

The new command inherits a relatively stable frontline as the pace of Russian gains remains slow, said military analyst Emil Kastehelmi. But he warned that the outcome on the battlefield was unpredictable.

"It's a situation which can still go many ways, and many scenarios are still on the table," said Kastehelmi, of the Finland-based Black Bird conflict analysis group.

Ukraine has routinely dismissed Putin's demands that it surrender the 15%-20% of the Donetsk region that Russia has been unable to take by force. Zelenskiy described its fate on Sunday as "the question of this war".

CREEPING CLOSER

Russian forces are less than 15 km (9 miles) from Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the belt's two main cities. Both are under worsening strikes by killer drones and guided bombs, regional officials have said.

"In just ... months, they have gradually gone from thriving cities to places where it's frightening just to walk down the street," said Andriy Derun, a military manager at leading Ukrainian charity Come Back Alive, which supports the armed forces.

September and October could see the year's most intense fighting, said Michael Kofman of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, with Russia potentially trying to stage new mechanised assaults.

"As the weather conditions deteriorate, drones become less effective," said Kofman. "And that's usually where Russians try to return mobility to the battlefield."

He added that Ukraine had developed a solid defence against such attacks, pointing to a failed Russian assault in July near the besieged city of Dobropillia.

NEW COMMANDERS IN CHARGE

Overseeing the defence of Donetsk will be two of Ukraine's best-known commanders: Andrii Biletskyi of the Third Army Corps and Denys Prokopenko of the National Guard's First Corps Azov.

Both have been credited with building disciplined and technologically advanced forces numbering in the tens of thousands.

Earlier this year, Biletskyi's corps stabilised part of the front near Sloviansk, the northern anchor of the fortress belt. Prokopenko's Azov thwarted a major 2025 Russian assault near Dobropillia that had threatened to break Ukrainian lines.

Pavlo Palisa, Zelenskiy's military adviser, said promoting the commanders was "entirely logical" because they were proven leaders who "enjoy respect and authority".

They will be supported by air-assault colonel Emil Ishkulov, another new-generation commander who is popular among troops for prioritising soldiers' lives, according to Derun of Come Back Alive. His 11th Army Corps covers Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Drapatyi's predecessor Syrskyi had been criticised for what some observers said was a Soviet-style tolerance for heavy losses and micromanaging even small sections of the front.

Kofman said Drapatyi appeared to be delegating more authority to the operational-level commanders - a shift he said was aimed at making eastern defences "a lot more cohesive".

BUILDING ON MINOR GAINS

Ukraine enters the autumn campaign aiming to build on modest gains this year. Kyiv said it clawed back more than 700 square kilometres of territory in the southeast during a months-long "precision" counterattack.

Kastehelmi, of Black Bird, also pointed to what he said were signs of a successful operation by Biletskyi's Third Army Corps near the strategic town of Lyman to cut a Russian salient. The extent remained unclear, he said.

In a video posted on Monday, Biletskyi - standing in the picturesque monastery town of Sviatohirsk, west of the salient - taunted Putin over his recent claim that Russian forces had captured it.

"This is a rear area for our corps," he said.

Yet Ukraine's army still lacks the manpower to stage large-scale offensive operations. Both Drapatyi and new Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara have yet to fix a draft system hobbled by corruption and mismanagement.

Putin said earlier this month that Russia was winning the war and that he had no doubt the Ukrainians would "crumble".

Yet analysts say Russia has not found an effective solution to Kyiv's drone-based defences.

"Generally it's difficult to see how the Russians would be able to achieve success beyond the tactical level," said Kastehelmi. REUTERS