Russian defence ministry says Wagner is completing handover of its weapons

MOSCOW - The Wagner mercenary group is completing its handover of weapons to Russia’s regular armed forces, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the group staged a brief armed mutiny.

In a statement accompanied by video showing tanks, rockets and other heavy weapons, the ministry said Wagner had transferred more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and over 2,500 tonnes of ammunition.

If genuine, the handover is the most concrete sign to date that Wagner - whose fighters have waged some of the fiercest and bloodiest battles of Russia’s war in Ukraine - is pulling out of combat operations there.

It follows a deal with President Vladimir Putin under which Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had savagely criticised Russia’s defence chiefs over their conduct of the war, called off their short-lived mutiny last month.

During the June 23-24 revolt, the mercenaries took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and shot down an unspecified number of military helicopters, killing their pilots, as they advanced towards Moscow.

‘Stab in the back’

The mutiny is widely perceived as having posed the most serious challenge to Mr Putin since he assumed Russia’s presidency on the last day of 1999.

While the rebellion was in progress, Mr Putin described it as a “stab in the back” and an act of treason that risked plunging the country into civil war.

But under the agreement that ended it, the Kremlin said that in order to avoid bloodshed, Mr Prigozhin would leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him would be dropped. His fighters were given the option of joining him in exile, joining Russia’s regular forces or going home.

The defence ministry said the weapons transfer was taking place “in accordance with the plan”.