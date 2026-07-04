Russian defence ministry says its forces captured Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reports to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visits to the army command centre in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in an unidentified location, in this still image taken from video released October 26, 2025. Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

July 3 - Russia's military said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a key locality whose capture Moscow has long sought in its advance through the Donetsk region.

The announcement was made by General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Chief of Staff, as President Vladimir Putin visited a command point overseeing the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine.

Gerasimov, in a report to Putin on the conduct of the war, now in its fifth year, said the southern group of Russia's forces was "carrying out offensive operations to liberate" all of Donetsk Region.

"The troops of the group have liberated the city of Kostiantynivka, one of the main defensive hubs of the enemy within the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk-Kostiantnynivka fortified area", Gerasimov said.

The Defence Ministry's post on the Telegram messaging app showed what it said were scenes from the captured town, including pictures of Russian servicemen holding up national flags around shattered buildings.

Russia's military has for some time reported that its troops were in control of parts of Kostiantynivka, one of several cities seen as a network of key fortifications in Ukraine's defence of the region.

Ukraine's military made no comment on the Russian military report. REUTERS