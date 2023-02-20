Russian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs, thanks to Putin

LONDON - His army has made three humiliating retreats in Ukraine in the past year and nearly 200,000 of his men have been killed or wounded according to US officials, but Russia’s defence minister still has a job, thanks to President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader has various reasons for keeping Sergei Shoigu, 67, in post, according to Western officials, veteran Kremlin watchers and former Western military commanders: He is ultra loyal, helped Mr Putin become president, and decision-making on Ukraine is not his preserve alone.

“Loyalty always trumps competence in the Putin inner circle,” said Dr Andrew Weiss, a Putin specialist at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank who held various policy roles on the US National Security Council and has written a book about Mr Putin.

Mr Putin has admitted publicly he finds it difficult to fire people and usually handles such matters personally, said Dr Weiss.

“Several people in senior positions, all of whose job performance leaves a lot to be desired, including Mr Shoigu, benefit from this under-appreciated sentimental side of (Mr Putin’s) personality,” he said.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Mr Shoigu or its own performance in Ukraine where its forces are pushing hard to try to capture the city of Bakhmut and the town of Vuhledar in the east.

Mr Shoigu, a gruff hardliner who trained as a civil engineer, has held top jobs in Russia’s power structures continuously since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and served as emergencies minister under the late president Boris Yeltsin.

Appointed defence minister in 2012, he is part of Mr Putin’s inner circle and has enjoyed hunting and fishing holidays with him in his native Siberia.

Ms Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik analysis firm and a well-connected Kremlin watcher, said Mr Putin preferred to work with people he knew well despite flaws they might have.

“For him, it’s psychologically easier,” she said, pointing to a profile of Mr Shoigu in which she had highlighted that Mr Shoigu in 1999 was one of the leaders of a political party that helped propel Mr Putin to the presidency.

“Ever since, Putin has been in some sense indebted to Shoigu,” Ms Stanovaya said in the profile for online outlet Riddle.

“The latter has been guaranteed a comfortable place in Russian politics – provided that he did not commit any serious blunders.”

A source close to the Russian authorities who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media cited an old Russian saying to provide another reason why they thought it was unlikely Mr Shoigu would be replaced anytime soon.

“You don’t change horses mid-stream,” they said, a reference to the need to ensure continuity in turbulent times. The Russian army has been learning from its mistakes and successfully adapting, the source said.

A senior North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) diplomat and a senior European Union (EU) official said they regarded Mr Putin and his generals as the main decision-makers on Ukraine anyway, rather than Mr Shoigu.