Russian cultural centre closes in Moldova after government order

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CHISINAU, July 4 - A Russian cultural centre in Moldova, ordered closed by the pro-European government, shut its doors on Saturday after more than 15 years, with Russian officials expressing hope that they could still generate interest inside the country of 2.5 million.

Moldova's government, a fierce critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said last year that the Russian Centre for Science and Culture could serve as an instrument to promote narratives posing a threat to Moldova's security.

Parliament endorsed the government's decision.

"It is with deep regret that we are obliged to advise that, in connection with a Moldovan government decision, the Russian Centre of Science and Culture ("Russia House") is ending its activity," a Russian embassy statement said.

The centre issued a statement saying it had served for many years "as a meeting place, for dialogue and friendship. We hope that interest in Russian language, literature, culture and education, will not cease."

The embassy said some of the centre's functions would be transferred to its cultural department.

Moldova's relations with Russia have been soured by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, its eastern neighbour. The government decision to close the centre cited instances of Russian drones violating its airspace and falling on Moldovan territory.

President Maia Sandu, who is spearheading the country's drive to join the European Union by the end of the decade, has accused Russia of trying to subvert her government. Russia says Sandu has stirred up anti-Russian sentiment.

Moldova was at different times in its history part of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and "Greater Romania" and while Russian remains in widespread use, younger people have broadly switched over to Romanian, the country's official language.

Last month, officials in Transdniestria, a pro-Russian separatist region in eastern Moldova, proposed opening an alternative Russian cultural centre "to act against destructive attempts to limit Russian presence".

But a senior Moldovan government official, Deputy Prime Minister Valeriu Chiveri, said opening such a centre was impossible without concluding a new agreement with Russia. REUTERS