Russian court jails Disney executive for 2.5 years on drugs charges: State media

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The 46-year-old man was found in possession of "narcotic-laced gummy candy" during a customs check at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in January.

MOSCOW – A court in Russia’s Moscow region has sentenced a manager at The Walt Disney Company to two years and six months in prison on drugs charges, Russia’s state TASS news agency said on May 29 .

The employee, named in Russian media outlets as 46-year-old Jugal Daterao, was found in possession of “narcotic-laced gummy candy” during a customs check at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in January 2026, the agency reported.

There was no immediate public comment from Disney.

The man was travelling to Russia from Qatar, TASS reported. Several Russian media outlets referred to him as an Indian citizen.

It was not clear why he was travelling to Russia.

Datereo told the court he was prescribed the drugs legally in the United States “to manage the effects of brain surgery”, TASS reported.

The court found him guilty of drug trafficking and smuggling, RIA Novosti reported, citing the regional court’s press service.

He was sentenced to serve his term in a penal colony and was ordered to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (S$540) .

According to his LinkedIn profile, Datereo has worked as a manager for entertainment programmes at The Walt Disney Company since 2019.

His Facebook account says he lives in the US state of New Jersey. AFP