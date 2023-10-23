Russian court extends detention of U.S. journalist to Dec. 5

KAZAN, Russia - Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva had her pre-trial detention extended on Monday to Dec. 5, according to a Reuters reporter in court, in a case where she is accused of violating Russia's law on foreign agents. REUTERS
