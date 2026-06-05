Russian commentator for French TV churning out Kremlin propaganda, says Macron

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French President Emmanuel Macron (left), authorities and disinformation experts have raised the alarm about Russian Xenia Fedorova.

CETINJE, Montenegro - France’s President Emmanuel Macron warned on June 4 that a controversial Russian journalist employed by a right-wing tycoon was churning out Kremlin propaganda, as he weighed in on a debate about freedom of speech and foreign influence.

Authorities and disinformation experts have raised the alarm about Xenia Fedorova, a former journalist for Russia’s state-run channel RT, as France heads for a presidential election in 2027.

Fedorova is the former head of the French arm of RT, which was shut down in 2023, the year after Russian leader Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Fedorova went on to become a commentator for French billionaire Vincent Bollore’s media outlets, including the rolling news channel CNews, where she has echoed Kremlin talking points on Ukraine and the West.

French newspaper Le Monde last week threw the spotlight on Fedorova’s ties to Bollore, describing the 45-year-old as a “protege” of the 74-year-old tycoon.

Fedorova, 45, has echoed Kremlin talking points on Ukraine and the West while working for 74-year-old French billionaire Vincent Bollore. PHOTO: AFP

Asked about Fedorova on June 4, Macron said his opinion of her remained unchanged, recalling Putin’s visit to France in 2017 and a press conference in Versailles.

“I refer you to what I said in Versailles,” Macron said during a visit to Montenegro, which focused in particular on cooperation in combating foreign interference.

“Things have not changed. I think the same,” he added.

At the 2017 press conference, Fedorova complained to Macron, in Russian, about access to his campaign headquarters.

“I have always had an exemplary relationship with foreign journalists – provided they are journalists,” Macron replied, speaking in Putin’s presence.

“When media outlets spread defamatory falsehoods, they are no longer journalists. They are instruments of influence.”

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) meeting Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic on June 4 in Cetinje. PHOTO: AFP

Several groups staged a protest in Paris on June 3, demanding that authorities strip Fedorova of a long-term residence permit that was extended in 2024.

While authorities have expressed frustration with Fedorova’s pro-Kremlin stance, they have indicated there is little they can do.

“It is not the president, through a sovereign decision, who revokes or grants residence permits,” Macron said.

“That is a good thing. There are rules and procedures in our country. They must be respected.”

Members of the European Parliament from the centrist Renew group have called on the EU to impose sanctions on Fedorova. AFP