Russian bomber pilots conduct drills with Belarusian counterparts, TASS reports

May 31, 2024, 11:05 AM
May 31, 2024

The crews of Russia's key fighter-bombers are conducting air exercises with their Belarusian counterparts, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Friday.

The May 27-31 drills involve crews of Russia's Su-30SM multi-role fighters, Su-24 front-line bombers and Mi-24, Mi-8 army aviation helicopters, TASS reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.

"The crews are carrying out exercises on the practical use of aviation weapons against specified targets," the agency cited the ministry as saying.

Belarus, a staunch ally of Moscow, allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to use its territory as a launch pad for his full-scale invasion into Ukraine in February 2022. REUTERS

