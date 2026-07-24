Russian bomb attacks injure dozens in eastern Ukrainian cities

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July 23 - Russian bomb attacks injured dozens of people and seriously damaged residential buildings in eastern Ukrainian cities on Thursday, officials said.

Five guided bombs hit residences and a medical facility in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring 15 people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram. He posted pictures on Telegram showing shattered apartment buildings.

Zaporizhzhia has come increasingly under Russian attack in recent months. The region is one of four annexed by Russia seven months after its February 2022 invasion, though Ukrainian forces still control large swathes of it.

In Sloviansk, one of the "fortress" cities that Russia wants to capture in eastern Donetsk region, two aerial bombs injured 14 people and damaged seven apartment buildings, Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Pictures showed one building with an entire section collapsed.

Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the more than 4-year-old war. REUTERS