Russian barrage leaves Kyiv residents without power and water

KYIV - When the power goes down and the elevator stops working, Ukrainian couple Maryna and Valeriy Tkalich leave the pushchair on the ground floor and carry their two-month-old son up the 12 flights of stairs to their apartment instead.

And once authorities in Kyiv have notified residents of upcoming scheduled electricity outages, the Tkaliches rush to bathe little Marian and prepare food for the family before the lights go out and taps run dry.

Such disruptions are becoming increasingly common for the city's population of about three million people, after Russia began pummelling the country's energy system in late March, cutting out half of its generating capacity.

In scenes reminiscent of the winter of 2023, streets are frequently plunged into darkness, the hum of private generators can be heard again across Kyiv streets and people carry flashlights to get around.

"The main challenge is the lack of water," said Mr Valeriy Tkalich, 34, speaking to Reuters at his Kyiv home where water pumps are unable to reach the higher floors without electricity.

"For cooking, we also had to adjust and purchase a small gas camping stove to heat stuff up," said the IT product manager. "With the baby, it seriously complicates our reality."