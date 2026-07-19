Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv, one killed, officials say

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KYIV, July 19 - Russian missiles hit Kyiv and the surrounding region early on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring nine others as fires broke out across the city, officials said.

A Reuters witness heard a series of powerful explosions rock the capital, as Ukraine's air force warned of a ballistic missile threat.

Fires broke out at a dormitory, a residential block and a supermarket, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram app.

Several non-residential buildings and warehouses were struck in the attack, while parked cars and office buildings were set on fire in several districts, Klitschko said.

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region, according to the military administration, and warehouses there were also damaged. REUTERS