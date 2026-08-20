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Russian ballistic missiles kill at least three in Ukraine's Kyiv, mayor says

KYIV, Aug 20 - Russian ballistic missiles killed at least three and injured 20 more in Kyiv early on Thursday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, damaging buildings and leaving parts of the Ukrainian capital without power.

A fire broke out after Russia attacked the upper floors of a nine-story residential building, Klitschko said, and people were trapped in another place as Moscow hit non-residential and apartment facilities, warehouses and a children's hospital.

A Reuters witness reported hearing more than a dozen explosions. In the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, another person was killed, a local official said separately on Telegram.

Russia and Ukraine exchange attacks daily following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Europe have so far failed to bring a lasting ceasefire.

Ukraine had handed proposals to U.S. negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for a plan to end the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this month. Witkoff and Kushner were last in Moscow last January and have not yet visited Kyiv.

Russia did not receive specific proposals for possible new meetings with U.S. negotiators, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, told the Izvestia newspaper, but Moscow would be ready to arrange a meeting at a short notice. REUTERS