Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv as US envoys leave

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Sept 8 - Russia resumed airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, shortly after the departure of U.S. peace negotiators, attacking the city with ballistic missiles and injuring six people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

People were also trapped in a residential building and there were fires across Kyiv, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, after what he said were Russian ballistic missile strikes.

A five-storey apartment building and a three-storey residential block were damaged by falling debris, the Kyiv Military Administration said on Telegram separately, asking people to seek shelter.

As explosions were heard in Kyiv, neighbouring Poland, a NATO and European Union member, began military aviation operations to protect its airspace against a risk of violation, its armed forces said on X.

Russia resumed its attacks after U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff left following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push to end Russia's 4-1/2 year war in Ukraine.

They arrived from talks in Moscow, after which the Kremlin said it did not rule out the resumption of the three-way negotiations.

In Russia, Ukrainian drones damaged civilian infrastructure and injured people in the Volga river city of Saratov, some 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, according to the regional governor.

The area is home to a large oil refinery run by state oil company Rosneft, as well as a number of other industrial and military facilities. REUTERS