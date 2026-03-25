Russian attacks knock out power for thousands in Ukraine's north

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March 25 - Russian attacks damaged two energy facilities in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, leaving close to 212,000 consumers without power, a regional electricity distribution company said on Wednesday.

Chernihivoblenergo said nearly 150,000 consumers in the city of Chernihiv and the surrounding district were without power after a Russian attack damaged an energy facility in the Chernihiv district.

It later added that close to another 62,000 consumers were left without power in three other districts in the region after an attack on an energy facility in the Nizhynskyi district.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 147 drones at the country overnight, of which 121 were downed or neutralised.

Russia has been targeting Ukrainian energy facilities throughout the war, causing regular, hours-long blackouts across the country. Ukraine has also targeted Russia's energy system, particularly oil refineries, depots and transport terminals.

Chernihiv was badly hit by power outages over the winter as Russia carried out its biggest bombing campaign of the four-year war against Ukraine's electricity grid.

An earlier attack left much of the region without power on Saturday.

Close to 21,000 residents of the town of Slavutych, which lies in the neighbouring Kyiv region, were also temporarily without power after a morning attack, the regional governor said on Telegram.

Critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power supplies, the governor added. REUTERS