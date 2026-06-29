Russian attacks kills four in Ukraine, local officials say

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Rescuers work at a site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine in this handout picture released June 28, 2026. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region/Handout via REUTERS

June 28 - Russian attacks killed at least four people on Sunday in Ukraine's southeast and northeast, regional officials said.

Strikes on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured 16, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram. Pictures posted online by the governor showed a building ablaze and parts of a neighborhood reduced to rubble.

In the northeastern border region of Kharkiv, a frequent Russian target, a missile strike on the town of Zmiiv killed one person and injured eight, including two children, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Police in the Kharkiv region also said an officer was killed as he was trying to organize the evacuation of residents in another community further north.

Reuters was unable to independently verify accounts from either side. Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians in the more than four-year-old conflict. REUTERS