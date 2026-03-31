Russian attacks kill two, injure dozens

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

March 30 - Russian attacks on central and northern Ukrainian regions on Monday killed two people and injured more than 20, regional officials said.

Near the central city of Poltava, falling debris from drones killed one person, injured three and damaged a high-rise apartment building, regional governor Vitaliy Diakivnych said on Telegram.

Drone attacks and artillery strikes killed one person in the adjacent Dnipropetrovsk region near the town of Nikopol, Regional Governor Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram. Two people were injured in the town and 12 throughout the region.

Russian forces launched two strikes with glide bombs in the Sumy region near the Russian border, injuring 13 people, including a 6-year-old child, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Fifteen homes were damaged.

Senior Russian military officials have said their forces are committed to creating buffer zones in Sumy and in the neighbouring Kharkiv region in the northeast.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts. REUTERS