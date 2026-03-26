Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine's Kharkiv, damage infrastructure on the Danube

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Destroyed vehicles at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

March 26 - Russian attacks killed two people in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv and the region around it and a strike on the Danube port of Izamil damaged port facilities and energy infrastructure, officials said.

Prosecutors in Kharkiv region, in a statement on Telegram early on Thursday, said a woman injured in an attack on the city of Kharkiv had died of her injuries in hospital.

They said nine people were injured in strikes on two districts of the city, a frequent target of Russian forces, 30 km (18 km) from the border.

Prosecutors also said a Russian drone killed a man in his car in a district closer to the border.

Local officials in the Danube port of Izmail in southwestern Ukraine said the town had come under attack and there had been damage to the port and to energy facilities.

On the Russian side of the border, the regional governor in Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Ukrainian drones had killed an 18-year-old man on a motorcycle in a village near the border and a woman in her car in the town of Graivoron.

Belgorod has frequently come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the four-year-old war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 17 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed on their way to the capital over the course of Wednesday.

The downing of Russian drones targeting the capital occurs quite frequently, with the number of those attacking varying widely.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts. REUTERS