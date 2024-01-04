Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine

KYIV - Russian strikes near the southern and eastern Ukrainian front line on Jan 3 killed three and wounded one, local officials said.

The assaults came two days after Moscow vowed to intensify strikes on Ukraine following an unprecedented attack on the Russian city of Belgorod over the weekend.

The strikes on Belgorod followed particularly massive attacks on Ukraine, pointing to an escalation on both sides.

“Today, at around 11am (5pm Singapore time), Russians struck the city of Avdiivka with four missiles,” Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said, in a Telegram message.

“A 51-year-old man died on the spot,” he said, adding that a 50-year-old woman was wounded and taken to hospital.