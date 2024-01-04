Russian attacks kill three in Ukraine

KYIV - Russian strikes near the southern and eastern Ukrainian front line on Jan 3 killed three and wounded one, local officials said.
The assaults came two days after Moscow vowed to intensify strikes on Ukraine following an unprecedented attack on the Russian city of Belgorod over the weekend.
The strikes on Belgorod followed particularly massive attacks on Ukraine, pointing to an escalation on both sides.
“Today, at around 11am (5pm Singapore time), Russians struck the city of Avdiivka with four missiles,” Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said, in a Telegram message.
“A 51-year-old man died on the spot,” he said, adding that a 50-year-old woman was wounded and taken to hospital.
Avdiivka lies close to the Russian-controlled stronghold of Donetsk and has been the focus of intense fighting for months.
Russian shelling also killed two people in villages on the Ukrainian-controlled western bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson region, regional head Oleksandr Prokudin said.
With the war nearing its second anniversary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his Western allies to keep up support amid intensified Russian attacks.
Russian forces launched a wave of air strikes on Ukrainian cities on Dec 29, killing 53 people, including 30 in the capital Kyiv, authorities said in an updated toll on Jan 3.
Russian forces have launched operations near Bakhmut and Avdiivka on the eastern front, as well as Kupyansk in the north-east, army officials said on Jan 3. AFP