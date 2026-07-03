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Russian attacks kill three in eastern Ukraine, officials say

In the Donetsk region, focal point of many of the clashes along the 1,250km front line, Russian forces dropped seven bombs on the town of Oleksandrivka.

Russian attacks killed three people on July 2 in different regions of eastern Ukraine, regional officials said.

One person died in a series of attacks around the town of Nikopol, a frequent Russian target lying on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

Three people were injured.

A seven-year-old child was killed in an attack and two other children were injured further north-east near the town of Synelnykove, Hanzha said.

In the Donetsk region, focal point of many of the clashes along the 1,250km front line, Russian forces dropped seven bombs on the town of Oleksandrivka, killing one person and injuring two, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person was killed south-west of the city of Donetsk, the Moscow-installed head of parts of the Donetsk Region under Russian control said.

And in the Luhansk region, which Russia says it fully controls, Moscow-appointed officials said a Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus injured nine people.

Reuters could not independently verify accounts from either side. REUTERS