Russian attacks kill six in Ukraine, authorities say

People evacuated from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions are met by humanitarian volunteers on Jan 29, upon their arrival by train in western Ukraine.

KYIV - Russian attacks killed six people in central and southern Ukraine on Jan 29, regional authorities and emergency services said.

The attacks come as Ukraine grapples with its toughest winter since the start of the war, with Russian strikes cutting heating and power to millions as temperatures linger well below freezing point.

In Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, “Russian shelling killed a 62-year-old man and women aged 26 and 50,” Ukraine’s state emergency service said.

In the neighbouring Kherson region, Russian bombardment killed a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih - President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown - killed one elderly woman, the head of the city’s administration said.

Diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war have accelerated in recent weeks, though both sides remain at odds over the key issue of territorial control once the war ends.

The next talks are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi on Feb 1. AFP