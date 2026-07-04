Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian attacks kill six in three different regions of Ukraine, officials say

A gas station hit by a Russian drone strike in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1.

KYIV - Russian attacks killed six people on July 3 in three different areas of Ukraine, regional officials said.

A series of more than 50 strikes by drones, artillery and bombings killed three in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, including two near Nikopol, a town on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Twelve people were injured, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Two people were killed in a strike to the north-east on the city of Zaporizhzhia, a frequent recent target of deadly attacks, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Seventeen people were hurt.

And in the city of Sumy, near the Russian border, one person was killed when Russian forces launched glide bombs, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Russian forces have long sought to build up a buffer zone in the region.

Earlier, prosecutors said an overnight Russian drone attack on a house in the northern part of Sumy region killed four.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

The capital Kyiv was observing a day of mourning, a day after a Russian missile and drone attack killed at least 30 people in the deadliest strike on the city this year. REUTERS