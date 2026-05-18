Russian attacks kill one, injure more than 30 in Ukraine overnight, officials say

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A Ukrainian rescuer at the site of an air attack in Odesa on May 18. Officials said Russia launched strikes at Ukraine overnight, hitting residential buildings, a school and a kindergarten in Odesa.

- Russia launched drones, air strikes and shelling at Ukraine overnight, targeting cities such as Odesa in the south and Dnipro in the south-east, killing one person and injuring more than 30, Ukrainian officials said on May 18.

Drones hit residential buildings, a school and a kindergarten in the major Black Sea export port of Odesa, Mr Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, said on messaging app Telegram.

An 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man were injured in the attack, he added.

Russia hit the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro with missiles in a separate attack, injuring 18, among them two children, a two-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

In the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured following the overnight attacks, the regional governor, Mr Ivan Fedorov, added on Telegram.

Attacks in the southern region of Kherson killed one person and injured nine, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

In Russia, drones were downed overnight over regions such as Rostov and Belgorod in the south, the Interfax news agency said, citing the defence ministry.

At least four people died over the weekend, three of them in the Moscow region, after Ukraine launched its biggest overnight drone attack on the Russian capital in more than a year, officials said on May 17.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. Both sides ​deny deliberately targeting civilians. REUTERS