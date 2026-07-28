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Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine kill seven, officials say

Cars drive past a petrol station destroyed in an air attack in the town of Izium, in the eastern Kharkiv region, on July 27.

Russian strikes on front-line localities in eastern Ukraine killed seven people and injured more than 20 on July 27 , officials said.

Prosecutors in Donetsk Region, the focal point of fighting along the 1,200-km front line, said three people had died in two areas near the contested city of Kostiantynivka.

Russia’s military said in July its forces had captured Kostiantynivka, but Ukrainian officials deny the city has changed hands.

A fourth person was killed near Kramatorsk, a heavily defended “fortress” city considered critical to Ukraine’s defences.

Prosecutors said a total of 18 people were injured throughout Donetsk Region.

In adjacent Dnipropetrovsk Region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said three people were killed and six wounded in more than 50 drone and artillery attacks on five districts.

Two people died near the town of Nikopol, a frequent Russian target on the north bank of the Dnipro River. One person was killed near the town of Syneklykove, further east.

Over the border in Russia’s Belgorod Region, a Ukrainian drone struck a commercial building, killing one person and injuring two. REUTERS