Russian attack triggers fire in apartment block in Ukraine's Dnipro, seven injured

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April 23 - A Russian air attack early on Thursday triggered a series of fires in an apartment block in Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro, injuring seven people, including two children, the regional governor said.

Oleksandr Ganzha, writing on Telegram, said five people were being treated in hospital, including girls aged nine and 14.

Pictures posted on line by the governor showed several apartments ablaze and emergency crews using extendable ladders with a bucket to bring the flames under control.

Ganzha said fire also broke out in a store and a number of cars. REUTERS