Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says

Residents walk in front of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine December 17, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

KYIV, Dec 17 - Russian glide bomb attacks in Ukraine's southern ‍Zaporizhzhia ​region wounded 26 ‍people including a child on Wednesday, ​according ​to the regional governor.

"The Russians launched guided aerial bombs, destroying ‍residential buildings and damaging infrastructure ​and an ⁠educational institution," governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram..

Three strikes hit the regional ​capital and its outskirts, he added.

Ukraine's state ‌emergencies service ​said work to clear the rubble was still ongoing.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, whose southern edge is less than 25 km ‍from the frontline, has been ​bombed regularly by Russia since its ​2022 invasion of Ukraine. REUTERS

