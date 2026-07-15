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Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills three, official says

July 15 - A Russian attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa killed three, a local official said on Wednesday.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram that three other people had been hospitalised after the attack.

Lysak said that residential buildings had been damaged in the attack, without providing additional details.

Russia in recent days has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's deepwater Black Sea ports in the Greater Odesa cluster, which are vital to foreign trade and the country's wartime economy.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Tuesday that two people were killed in an evening drone attack on port infrastructure in the region. A civilian vessel under a Marshall Islands flag had been damaged in the attack, he said. REUTERS