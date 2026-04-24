Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills married couple, officials say

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April 24 - A Russian drone attack overnight on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa killed an elderly married couple and wounded more than a dozen others, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

The strike wrecked two two-storey buildings and hit another two-storey one where two people died, emergency services said. It also wrecked apartments in a three-storey building, triggering fire, they said.

"A married couple, both aged 75, were killed in a night-time attack," Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, said on Telegram.

Lysak said that 15 people were injured in the attack, while emergency services put the number of injured at 14.

He added that eight of those injured in the attack were treated in hospital.

Lysak posted photos of a building engulfed by fire, and another one with a gaping hole on its side, and emergency crews working inside. REUTERS