Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills two, injures at least seven, governor says

KYIV - A Russian attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv killed two people and injured at least seven, local authorities said on Thursday.

The attack damaged transport and municipal infrastructure as well as a printing business, causing a fire, the mayor of Kharkiv and the region's governor said.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces struck Kharkiv around 10 times. The attack also targeted Zolochiv and Liubotyn in the Kharkiv region, injuring at least two people in each town, he said.

The Russian forces used a guided bomb to attack Zolochiv, damaging a private residence and civilian infrastructure, according to preliminary information from Kharkiv's regional police on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's northeastern region this spring, pummelling its energy and transport infrastructure using guided bombs, missiles and drones. REUTERS

