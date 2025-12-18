Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian attack on Ukraine's central Cherkasy injures six, causes blackouts, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

Dec 18 - Russia launched a "massive" drone attack on Ukraine's central Cherkasy region, injuring six people and triggering ‍a ​blackout in part of Cherkasy ‍city, the local governor said on Thursday.

"A difficult night for ​our ​Cherkasy region," Governor Ihor Taburets said on the Telegram messaging app.

Taburets said the attack targeted critical ‍infrastructure and that part of the region's main city ​was without power. ⁠He also reported damage to more than a dozen of private houses.

The military said Russia had launched 82 drones on ​Ukraine overnight, and Ukrainian forces destroyed 63 of them.

The governor of ‌the southern Mykolaiv region ​said Russia attacked energy infrastructure there, leaving settlements in the Voznesensk and Mykolaiv districts without power, though it was later restored to most households.

Russia has sharply increased the number and intensity of its attacks ‍on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent months, targeting gas, ​energy and distribution facilities and plunging entire cities into ​darkness. An attack over the weekend ‌left more than a million households across Ukraine without power. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.