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Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv kills one, triggers fire, damages high-rise building

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Part of a jet drone lying on a road on Sept 3, at the site of a Russian drone attack in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Part of a jet drone lying on a road on Sept 3, at the site of a Russian drone attack in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A Russian attack on Kyiv on Sept 3 killed one person and caused a fire in a high-rise residential building.
  • Fifteen people were evacuated, and the ninth floor of the building was badly damaged by the strike.
  • Earlier attacks wounded six people, as Kyiv faces more than a week of sustained Russian strikes.

AI generated

KYIV - A Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sept 3 killed one person, triggered a fire and badly damaged a high-rise residential building, officials said.

The city’s military administration said on Telegram that one person had been killed in the evening attack.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the ninth floor of a high-rise residence had been damaged.

Fifteen people had been evacuated from the building in a district just outside the city centre.

Video published on unofficial Telegram channels showed a large fireball rising skywards.

Unofficial channels said the building had been struck by a jet-powered drone.

Klitschko said six people had been wounded in earlier strikes on the capital, which has been subject to more than a week of sustained attacks. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.