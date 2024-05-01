Russian attack kills two, injures six in Ukraine's east

A Russian attack killed at least two people and injured six on Wednesday in the Ukrainian town of Hirnyk, just over 12 km (7 miles) from the most tense frontline area, a local official said.

Russian troops used a multiple rocket launcher for the strike, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messenger. Images he shared alongside the post showed private houses destroyed by fires and damaged by blast waves.

Hirnyk is just about 12-15 km (7-9 miles) from the active combat zone near Ukraine's Maryinka in the Donetsk region, where Russian troops have stepped up their offensive push.

Ukraine's Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has recently described the situation in the Maryinka area as one of the most difficult.

Outgunned and outnumbered Kyiv troops are desperately waiting for an inflow of fresh ammunition and weapons delayed for months by political wrangling in the U.S. Congress.

Although some weaponry has been already coming, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged a significant acceleration in the speed of deliveries, saying the whole battlefield situation directly depended on it. REUTERS