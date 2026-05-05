Russian attack kills two in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, governor says

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Residential buildings, a car repair service and a car wash were damaged in the attack by Russia on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

KYIV - A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on May 5 killed at least two people and injured eight more, the regional governor said.

Residential buildings, a car repair service and a car wash were damaged in the attack, Mr Ivan Fedorov said.

The attack also sparked fires at a shop and an unidentified enterprise, according to Mr Fedorov.

Images from the site that he shared showed a heavily damaged building with billowing flames and smoke.

Cars are seen burning as first responders help bloodied people leave the site. REUTERS