Russian attack kills two in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, governor says
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
- A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on May 5 killed two people and injured eight.
- The attack damaged residential buildings, a car repair service, a car wash, a shop, and an unidentified enterprise.
- Governor Ivan Fedorov shared images showing burning cars, billowing flames, smoke, and bloodied people being rescued.
AI generated
KYIV - A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on May 5 killed at least two people and injured eight more, the regional governor said.
Residential buildings, a car repair service and a car wash were damaged in the attack, Mr Ivan Fedorov said.
The attack also sparked fires at a shop and an unidentified enterprise, according to Mr Fedorov.
Images from the site that he shared showed a heavily damaged building with billowing flames and smoke.
Cars are seen burning as first responders help bloodied people leave the site. REUTERS