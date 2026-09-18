Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian attack kills two in Balakliia in eastern Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sept 18 - Russian forces attacked the northeastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia on Friday, killing two people and wounding two, the head of the city's military administration said.

Vitali Karabanov, writing on Telegram, said the attack had triggered a fire in one of the city's suburbs. Private homes had been damaged.

Balakliia, located in Kharkiv region, was captured by Russian forces in the early weeks of Moscow's February 2022 full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour, but retaken by Ukrainian troops in a large counteroffensive later in the year.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war. REUTERS

See more on

Russia

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.