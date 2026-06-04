Russian attack kills at least three in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, governor says

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KYIV, June 3 - Russian shelling killed at least three civilians in Ukraine's frontline city of Kramatorsk in the east and Moscow's forces attacked areas near the southeastern city of Dnipro with drones and missiles, officials said on Wednesday.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, said on the Telegram app that 11 people had been injured in the daytime Russian attack on residential buildings in Kramatorsk.

The governor of southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region, Oleksandr Hanzha, said there had been three Russian strikes near the region's largest city, Dnipro, injuring eight people and triggering a large fire. Three people were in hospital in serious condition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Russian forces had struck food storage areas and a postal depot, deploying drones and missiles.

Photographs posted online showed several buildings ablaze and billowing smoke engulfing the surrounding areas. More than 100 firefighters had been deployed.

In the southern city of Kherson, an overnight drone attack destroyed 36 apartments in a residential building. Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said one person had died in the incident.

In Russia's border region of Bryansk, Acting Regional Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said a Ukrainian drone strike had killed a crane operator working for the local utility.

And the Moscow-installed governor of parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region under Russian control, Denis Pushilin, said the death toll in a drone attack on a bus early on Wednesday had risen to eight, with 12 injured.

Reuters could not independently verify the different accounts. REUTERS