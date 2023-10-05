Russian strike kills 49 in north-eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

KYIV – A Russian attack killed at least 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, as they gathered in a cafe for a memorial service in a village in north-eastern Ukraine on Thursday, the country’s interior minister said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine condemned the attack in the village of Hroza, which is not on a front line in the war.

“A demonstrably brutal Russian crime,” Mr Zelensky, who was in Spain meeting with European leaders, said in a statement posted on his social media accounts. “Russian terror must be stopped.”

“Now, we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defence, about strengthening our soldiers, about giving our country protection from terror,” he said.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said 49 people were killed and at least seven others wounded in the strike, which the local military administration said took place shortly after 1pm.

A cafe and a shop were struck early in the afternoon in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said, adding that many civilians were there at the time.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said residents of the small village of about 330 people were holding a memorial service in the cafe that was hit.

“From every family, from every household, there were people present at this commemoration. This is a terrible tragedy,” Mr Klymenko told Ukrainian television.

Seven people were also in hospital after the attack, which appeared to be the most devastating Russian strike on a residential area in weeks.

Officials posted footage of rescue workers clambering through smouldering rubble. Some photos showed bodies lying alongside slabs of concrete and twisted metal, and others showed rescue workers carrying away covered bodies.

Mr Klymenko said it was not immediately clear whether Russian forces, who invaded Ukraine 19 months ago, shelled the village or fired a missile.

He said the strike was clearly very targeted.

Later in the day, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Russia used an Iskander missile.

Russia has frequently carried out air strikes since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, and Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in the south and east that it says is gradually making progress.

Moscow did not immediately comment on the events in Hroza. REUTERS, NYTIMES